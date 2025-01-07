Charges have been laid after a truck lost its load in Tecumseh.

Provincial police say officers with the Tecumseh detachment were called to County Road 42 at the roundabout at Banwell Road Monday morning and saw a commercial motor vehicle that had lost its load of glass.

Police say the glass was all over the roadway but report no injuries.

According to police, a member of the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement (TIME) Team inspected the vehicle and all the required documentation.

Police have charged the driver, a 53-year-old from Windsor as well as the trucking company.

Charges include fail to accurately complete daily inspection report, insecure load - commercial motor vehicle, drive motor vehicle, no validation on plate, fail to ensure performance standards are met, fail to surrender CVOR certificate and entire plate not plainly visible.