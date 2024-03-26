Police in Chatham-Kent have provided an update after an incident at Tecumseh Park in Chatham last week.
According to police, charges have now been laid after the March 18 incident.
Police say officers responded to a weapons incident on King Street West just after 2 a.m.
The investigation revealed a prearranged meeting was set up by four people, two men and two women to resolve a dispute.
Investigators say a man wearing a balaclava assaulted another man with a knife causing injury.
Police say a woman intervened in an act of self-defence, inflicting injury to the attacker, but also sustained an injury in the process.
Three people received medical attention while fourth person at the scene was identified as a witness to the incident.
Police say on Monday, a 19-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged.
He's charged with disguise with intent, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence, and two counts of aggravated assault.