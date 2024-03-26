Police in Chatham-Kent have provided an update after an incident at Tecumseh Park in Chatham last week .

According to police, charges have now been laid after the March 18 incident.



Police say officers responded to a weapons incident on King Street West just after 2 a.m.



The investigation revealed a prearranged meeting was set up by four people, two men and two women to resolve a dispute.



Investigators say a man wearing a balaclava assaulted another man with a knife causing injury.



Police say a woman intervened in an act of self-defence, inflicting injury to the attacker, but also sustained an injury in the process.



Three people received medical attention while fourth person at the scene was identified as a witness to the incident.



Police say on Monday, a 19-year-old Chatham man was arrested and charged.



He's charged with disguise with intent, failing to comply with a probation order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of failing to comply with a sentence, and two counts of aggravated assault.

