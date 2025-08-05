Arrest made and charges laid in Tecumseh.
Provincial police were patrolling Highway 3 on Sunday morning when an officer observed a vehicle travelling 118 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver allegedly attempted to change places with the passenger.
The driver, a 28-year-old Windsor man, was arrested and charged with:
The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom on September 30 to answer to the charges.
The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.