Arrest made and charges laid in Tecumseh.

Provincial police were patrolling Highway 3 on Sunday morning when an officer observed a vehicle travelling 118 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

A traffic stop was conducted and the driver allegedly attempted to change places with the passenger.

The driver, a 28-year-old Windsor man, was arrested and charged with:

Two counts of operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Failure to comply with release order - other than to attend court

Speeding 1 - 49 Km/h over posted limit

Driving while under suspension

The accused has been released and is scheduled to appear in a Windsor courtroom on September 30 to answer to the charges.

The vehicle was impounded for 45 days.