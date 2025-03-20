Charges have been laid after Windsor police seized more than $70,000 in illegal drugs.

According to police, the Drugs and Guns Enforcement Unit (DIGS) launched an investigation earlier this month into a 40-year-old man suspected of trafficking drugs.

Police say on Sunday, March 16, the man was arrested in the 4300-block of Walker Road.

During the arrest, officers seized a digital scale and $250 in cash.

A search warrant was also executed at a home in the 1000-block of Felix Avenue, where officers seized 1,351.2 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 41.5 grams of fentanyl, a debt list, two cellphones, digital scale, and packaging materials.

Police say the man is facing three charges including possession of a schedule substance for the purpose of trafficking and failure to comply with a release order.