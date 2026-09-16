Charges laid after police find driver passed out at the wheel in East Windsor

Windsor police have laid impaired driving charges after being called about a man passed out at the wheel of a vehicle at an intersection in the city’s east end.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Thursday, September 16, officers were called to the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Hawthorne Drive for a wellbeing check.

Officers learned that a vehicle had been stopped at the intersection for approximately 10 minutes.

Police say the vehicle was running and in drive, with the driver slumped over behind the wheel.

Officers knocked repeatedly on the vehicle’s windows to wake the driver, but when that didn’t work, they opened the driver’s door, placed the vehicle in park, and woke the man by shaking him.

The driver refused to exit and attempted to place the vehicle in drive. Officers removed him from the vehicle and arrested him following a physical struggle.

Police say the officers determined the driver was impaired by drugs and found drug paraphernalia and suspected drug residue in his backpack. He was taken to Windsor Police headquarters, where he failed a drug recognition evaluation.

Police also determined that the vehicle was uninsured and that the license plate on the vehicle was not authorized for use on it.

A 21-year-old man is charged with operation while impaired by drugs, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, using a plate not authorized for the vehicle, and driving a motor vehicle in contravention of conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 7032. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477 or online at www.catchcrooks.com.