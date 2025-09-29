An investigation by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has resulted in the seizure of 48 firearms, 30 conversion devices and 17,000 rounds of ammo.

The CBSA says in May and June of this year, border services officers in Windsor, Toronto and Montreal intercepted four parcels containing firearm parts and tools for manufacturing firearms.

According to CBSA, the parcels were being imported from the United States and were all destined for the same address in Windsor.

An investigation was then started by the CBSA Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team (OFSET) into the importation of firearm parts into Canada.

CBSA says on July 17, a search warrant was executed at a Windsor address where 48 firearms, 30 prohibited auto sears used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns and various firearm parts were seized.

Officers also seized 175 magazines, of which 104 were prohibited, including 4 x 50-round drum magazines and approximately 17,000 rounds of ammunition.

CBSA says a 30-year-old from Windsor was arrested and charged under the Customs Act and Criminal Code.

The individual will appear in court today (September 29) and is charged with one count of smuggling a controlled/regulated device, one count of smuggling a prohibited device, one count of unauthorized importation of a prohibited device, one count of attempt to manufacture a firearm, two counts of possession of a prohibited device without a licence, three counts of improper storage of a firearm, and three counts of possession of a firearm at a place other than indicated on a licence.

CBSA is thanking the Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit for their assistance with the investigation.