Charges laid after Kingsville crash left a Windsor man with life-threatening injuries

One person has been charged following a two-vehicle crash in Kingsville that left one person with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 10:49 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, members of the Ontario Provincial Police investigated a two-vehicle collision on County Road 20 and McCain Side Road.

OPP say one driver, a 65-year-old man from Windsor, suffered life-threatening injuries in the collision.

A 47-year-old Windsor man was arrested and charged with operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), dangerous operation causing bodily harm, operation causing bodily harm, and start from stopped position - not in safety.

The driver was also given a 90-day driver’s license suspension, and his vehicle has also been impounded for seven days.