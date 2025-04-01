Two people are facing charges after a Windsor Police K9 officer helped track down two suspects in connection to an armed robbery investigation.

Shortly before midnight on March 28, 2025, officers were called to a report of a robbery at a business in the 2200 block of Cabana Road East.

Officers learned that two males had entered the store, took several beverages from a refrigerator, and allegedly tried to leave without paying.

When confronted by an employee, one suspect reportedly pointed an imitation firearm at the victim and shot multiple rounds towards him before the pair fled on foot.

No physical injuries were reported.

With the assistance of K9 officer Link, officers conducted a search of the surrounding areas.

Both suspects were located and arrested without incident in the 100 block of Marlin Court.

An 18-year-old male is charged with robbery with violence, assault with a weapon, pointing a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a dangerous weapon, and discharging a firearm with intent.

A 17-year-old suspect, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with robbery with violence.

Anyone with information should call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.