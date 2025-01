Charges have been laid after a family dispute in Lakeshore.

Provincial police say officers responded to the dispute Wednesday afternoon and arrested a 32-year-old.

Police say the Lakeshore resident has been charged with assault, mischief under $5,000 and four counts of assault a peace officer with a weapon.

There were no injuries and officers with the Lakeshore detachment and the Essex County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate.