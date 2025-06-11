Charges have been laid after a commercial armed robbery in Windsor.

Windsor police say officers were called to a report of a robbery involving a firearm Tuesday afternoon at a business in the 400-block of University Avenue West.

According to police, a man went into a store, hid several items and tried to leave the store without paying.

Police say a security guard confronted the man but the suspect pointed a firearm, and hit the guard in the face before fleeing the scene.

Investigators say officers quickly identified the man after reviewing surveillance footage.

Police arrested him a short time later at an apartment in the 300-block Glengarry Avenue and seized an imitation firearm.

A 24-year-old man is charged with robbery with an offensive weapon, breach of probation and failure to comply with a release