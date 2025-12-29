A handful of charges have been laid against a 22-year-old Chatham man after an assault on Christmas Eve.

Chatham-Kent police say officers were called to a residence on Princess Street South just after 9 p.m. on December 24.

Investigators say a 39-year-old Chatham woman was physically assaulted by the man who grabbed her by the throat and choked her.

Police say during the incident the man also made threats to cause bodily harm.

According to police, officers were told before they arrived that the man was wanted on an outstanding warrant for bail violations.

Police say when they arrived, the man became agitated and uncooperative.

He also resisted officers during the arrest.

Police say the man was taken to police headquarters, where the man assaulted an officer by spitting during the booking process.

The man is charged with assault causing bodily harm, utter threats, resisting a peace officer and assaulting a peace officer.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, December 29.