One person has been charged after a fight at a Windsor bus stop left one man with a broken jaw.

On May 30, police say two men who didn’t know each other got into a verbal argument while waiting at a bus stop in the 200 block of Wyandotte Street East.

After exchanging words, one of the men struck the other in the head, breaking his lower jaw.

The victim left the area and later attended Windsor Police headquarters to report the incident.

Members of the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation and soon identified the suspect.

Shortly after 9 p.m. on July 29, officers located and arrested the suspect in the 300 block of Church Street.

A 34-year-old man is charged with assault causing bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

The public can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.