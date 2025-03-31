Charges have been laid after an incident in Tilbury involving bear spray.

Chatham-Kent police say officers responded to a disturbance Saturday afternoon on Young Street.

According to police, a 54-year-old man from Tilbury was walking home when he ran into a 38-year-old Tilbury man, who he had a prior disagreement with earlier in the day.

Police say a verbal argument escalated and the older man allegedly pulled out a can of bear mace from his pocket and sprayed it directly into the other man's face from close range.

Investigators say the victim retreated into his home while the accused fell to the ground, after being affected by the spray drifting into his own eyes.

Police say Chatham-Kent EMS assessed both men at the scene.

The 54-year-old man has been charged with assault with a weapon and administering a noxious substance.

Police say the man has been released from custody with several conditions and will appear in court on April 23.