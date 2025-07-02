A 56-year-old from Windsor has been charged with aggravated assault after an incident in Tecumseh.

Ontario Provincial Police say officers responded to an assault call Sunday night on Arlington Boulevard near Hayes Avenue.

According to police, the victim sustained injuries that required hospitalization.

Officers with the Tecumseh Detachment along with the Essex County OPP Crime Unit continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have been in the area of Arlington Boulevard and Hayes Avenue between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on June 29, that has dashcam or home surveillance footage is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.