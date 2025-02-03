LaSalle police have charged a 28-year-old man after an armed robbery at a business in the 1900-block of Front Road.

According to police, officers were called to the business early Sunday morning and say a suspect entered the business and waved a knife to an employee, while demanding money and merchandise.

Police say the suspect fled the area in a UHaul truck and was located shortly after in Amherstburg by Windsor police.

LaSalle police have charged with robbery, disguise with Intent, possession of weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause bodily harm and three counts failure to comply with release order.

Windsor police have also charged the man for offences that happened in the city.