After a court hearing earlier this week, charges have been dropped against the accused in the 2024 McNaughton Avenue West fire in Chatham.

49-year-old Leonard Greason was charged with arson - disregard for human life. The Ministry of the Attorney General confirmed on Thursday that the charges were withdrawn 'as there was no reasonable prospect of conviction.'

The same charge was dropped for 32-year-old Erin Ott in January.

The fire caused tenants to be displaced or several months, with some not returning home until a year later.

CTV News has reached out to Chatham-Kent police and fire for comment.