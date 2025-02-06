One person is now charged in connection to a fatal crash near Tilbury.

Chatham-Kent police have arrested and charged a 25-year-old Chatham man with dangerous driving causing death following an investigation into the crash.

On Jan. 20 at just after 5 p.m., officers were called to a two-vehicle crash on Queen’s Line between Wheeler Line and Davidson Road.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.