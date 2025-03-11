The largest independent ice cream manufacturer in Canada is taking a stand against proposed tariffs.

Chapman's, an extremely popular ice cream and frozen treats brand, has stated they will be doing their part to support Canadians.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs for Canada and Mexico, with a lower 10 per cent levy on Canadian energy. Within days Trump paused some of the tariffs, offering another month-long reprieve.

Chapman's CEO, Ashley Chapman, announced on social media that the family would be absorbing all immediate increases in costs for the rest of the year to maintain their prices.

&amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

The Canadian-owned and operated company also announced they are actively looking internationally for alternative suppliers of ingredients that are unavailable within Canada.

Chapman says the family wants to help other families around the country.

"The board of directors here at Chapman's Ice Cream is my mother, my father, and myself. We don't have shareholders, and we can make these quick decisions, and essentially what it means is that the Chapman family will make less money, and that is fine if we can help out your average Canadian."

He says the company is already in multiple discussions with international suppliers.

"These aren't just a few month contracts, these are two, three, four year contracts. So even if Trump wakes up smarter than he did yesterday, we're about to sign lasting agreements with other countries for these things, and the U.S. companies that supply them are going to be out of luck."

Chapman says at the end of the day they just want to do what's right.

"What's right is we pay our employees living wages, we provide the best quality products for a whole different range of price-points for your consumers, and we just want to make ice cream."

The statement also said that Chapman's will continue to reinforce Canadian-first policies within their operations.

Chapman's started operations in 1973 with only six employees, and has since grown to 900 employees.

Chapman's produces more than 280 frozen treats.

-with files from AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show with guest hosts Mike Kakuk and Meg Roberts