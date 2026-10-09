Changes to Windsor Police services coming

Windsor Police are changing how public services will be delivered.

Starting November 1st, the front desk hours at headquarters on Goyeau Street will be reduced to Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. along with statutory holiday’s.

That replaces the current schedule of 7-days a week, from 7a.m. to 7 p.m.

The change follows a strategic review of front counter visits and peak service times and will increase the availability of officers to respond to calls for service.

How in-person services are being delivered, such as report copies, police record checks and other information, will also be reviewed.

An Online Reporting Unit is also being created to review and process eligible crime reports submitted through its online portal by staff members, freeing up frontline officers.

“These changes are about making better use of our resources while providing residents with more options for reporting crimes and accessing services,” said Police Chief Jason Crowley.

“We’re providing more ways for residents to access services online, while ensuring those who need in-person assistance can still receive it. At the same time, we’re creating capacity to enable more officers to respond to calls and support our community,” he says.

Emergency police services remain available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Residents should call 9-1-1 for emergencies.

Non-emergency incidents can be reported online at https://www.windsorpolice.ca/services/reporting/online