A report heading to the Windsor Public Library (WPL) board on Tuesday could change the 2025 branch operating hours if approved.

The proposed schedule change increases service to seven days a week at all branches and also unifies hours.



City councillor and board chair Mark McKenzie says the previous system with different hours in the summer and winter was confusing for people.



"So not only are we adding those Sunday hours, but we're also adding some consistency. So that way you know okay if I go to the library on a Tuesday for example, it's going to be from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. All branches are going to be open the same hours."



McKenzie says previously only three branches were open on Sunday's for four hours.



He says he heard feedback from residents who wanted expanded hours.



"They're saying 'look Sunday's are the day where I can actually get things done, we want to be able to go to our local library on Sunday's.' Even students were saying that too. They're saying 'look I work during during the week I want to be able to go on Sunday, use that computer, take out the books and access those resources that I need'."

He says they are also looking to update the holiday break hours for 2024.



"A lot of people have a little bit of a different schedule around Christmas and again we want to make sure that we're having that proper work life balance for our employees as well. So we said you know what around Christmas time we'll move to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. just for those two two on Christmas break, and then we'll go back to the regular schedule."



The WPL board meets Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.