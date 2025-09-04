Finance Minister Francois Philippe Champagne says "adjustments" are coming to the public service as Ottawa looks to trim its spending in the fall budget.

Champagne is in the Greater Toronto Area today for the second day of meetings with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the rest of cabinet ahead of Parliament's return in less than two weeks.

Champagne says he has received responses from his colleagues to his request earlier this summer for cuts of 15 per cent in day-to-day spending over the next three years.

While Canadians will have to wait for the fall budget to see where those cuts will land, the minister indicated "adjustments" are coming to the size of the public service after years of growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says the government is looking to give public servants modern tools to deliver services to Canadians more efficiently.

Carney on Wednesday described the upcoming budget as both an austerity plan and one that will ramp up investments to bolster the economy.