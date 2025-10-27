A big-screen adaptation of the anime "Chainsaw Man" has topped the North American box office, beating a Springsteen biopic and "Black Phone 2."

The movie earned $17.25 million in the U.S. and Canada this weekend.

"Black Phone 2'' fell to second place with $13 million.

Two new releases, the rom-com "Regretting You" and "Springsteen — Deliver Me From Nowhere," earned $12.85 million and $9.1 million, respectively.

"Chainsaw Man — The Movie: Reze Arc" is based on the manga series about a demon hunter.

It's another win for Sony-owned Crunchyroll, which also released a "Demon Slayer" film last month that debuted to a record $70 million.