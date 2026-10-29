Certified results confirm voter turnout was up in Chatham’s municipal election

Municipality of Chatham-Kent sign seen in Chatham-Kent, Ont. on June 3, 2025. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The Municipality of Chatham-Kent now has the certified results from Monday’s municipal election.

Michael Bondy has officially been elected as the next mayor, defeating incumbent Darrin Canniff.

The results also confirm the makeup of the new council, which will include 14 councillors representing eight wards, along with the mayor.

Half of the 14 councillors will be returning council members, while the other seven will be new faces around the council table.

According to the municipality, more than 36,700 ballots were cast, representing voter turnout of about 40.8 per cent.

That’s up from just over 30 per cent in the 2022 municipal election.

The new council’s four-year term begins November 15.