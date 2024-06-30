The CEO of Windsor International Airport is reminding travellers to check the website ahead of their flights due to the recent strike by WestJet mechanics.

Mark Galvin says it's important for travellers to do their due diligence during this time.

Mechanics at WestJet threw a wrench into travel plans for thousands of Canadians on this long weekend by walking off the job on Friday.

Officials say this strike will likely affect nearly 50-thousand customers, with over 400 flights cancelled since they walked off the job.

Galvin says they did have a WestJet flight fly out on Saturday morning, but that there is a lot of uncertainty at this time.

He says to check the YQG and WestJet websites.



"It's a developing situation with a lot of uncertainty, so do your due diligence and check the website, and check the information that you can find because it can change almost daily."

Galvin says it's up to WestJet to navigate those who have had cancelled flights.

"That would be up to the airline, obviously up to WestJet to make those arrangements. So it's in a lot of state and uncertainty. So, I would just tell flyers to check the website, these things can happen quickly, and do you due diligence and contact the airline if you need to."

This strike comes after two weeks of talks between the mechanics' union and WestJet, even though the airline thought they'd avoided a strike with government intervention.

The Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association (AMFA) announced its members started to strike around 5:30 p.m. MDT Friday because the airline's "unwillingness to negotiate with the union made the strike inevitable.''

The union referenced an order by the Canada Industrial Relations Board that doesn't explicitly bar any strikes or lockouts as the tribunal undertakes arbitration.

WestJet says it's outraged at these actions and will hold the union 100 per cent accountable for the "stress and costs'' that are incurred as a result.

-with files from The Canadian Press