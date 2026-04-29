A new report says customer complaints about their phone, internet and television services have surged so far this year.

The mid-year report by the telecom sector's complaint watchdog says grievances are up 61 per cent.

The increase has been driven by customers' issues with their wireless service, which represented over half of all complaints submitted.

The watchdog says those concerns have been largely related to installation and activation costs, incorrect monthly plan charges and roaming fees.

Internet issues accounted for 28 per cent of total grievances, while just under one-in-10 gripes were about T-V service.

According to the report, Rogers had the highest proportion of all complaints, followed by Telus and Bell.