Celine Dion is returning to the stage for a series of 10 concerts in Paris starting in September.

In an emotional video posted on Instagram, the Quebec songstress says the shows are a birthday gift to herself.

Posters had been put up around the French capital in recent weeks teasing a series of concerts, reading "Power of Love" in English and "Pour Que Tu M’aimes Encore" in French.

&nbsp;

Dion took a step back from performing when she was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare disorder that causes muscle rigidity and spasms, in December 2022.

But she says she's been managing her health and is back to singing.

She first returned to the stage at the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she sang Edith Piaf's "Hymne à L'Amour" from the Eiffel Tower.

Dion says fans can register to access a presale for the next three days, and the sale will begin on April 7.