Celebrini, Sharks agree to five-year, $94M extension at record $18.8M AAV

The San Jose Sharks have signed superstar forward Macklin Celebrini to a five-year, $94 million contract extension that carries a record cap hit of $18.8 million.

The $18.8 million average annual will top the record-setting $18 million Anaheim Ducks centre Leo Carlsson signed for earlier this off-season via a Philadelphia Flyers offer sheet when it kicks in next year.

Celebrini dominated his sophomore season in the NHL, recording 45 goals and 115 points in 82 games with the Sharks.

Selected first overall in 2024, the 20-year-old centre finished fourth in Hart Trophy voting and was also named the IIHF Male Player of the Year after posting 10 points in six games at Milano Cortina 2026 and captaining Team Canada at the men’s worlds after the NHL season.

He also was named cover athlete for NHL 27 earlier this month.

“In just two seasons as a teenager in the National Hockey League and on the International stage, Macklin has established himself as one of the premier players in the world,” Sharks general manager Mike Grier said. “We are extremely excited to have him secured and committed as the centerpiece of a core of talented players in San Jose.

“As we continue our goal of building a team capable of annually competing for the Stanley Cup, we want to thank Macklin and his representatives for a respectful negotiation process, and acknowledge the flexibility they have provided to the team in how we allocate future dollars towards the team being constructed around Macklin.

“I also want to thank Hasso Plattner for his continued commitment and steadfast dedication to providing the financial resources to put the best team possible on the ice for our passionate fans, who deserve a winner in San Jose.”

The 6-foot centre will spend this season playing out the last of his three-year, entry-level contract and was previously scheduled to become a restricted free agent at the end of the 2026-27 campaign. The new contract will begin with the 2027-2028 season.

“I couldn’t be happier to sign an extension today,” Celebrini said. “The faith and support that Mr. Plattner, Mike Grier and the entire staff have shown me throughout the past two seasons is proof that we are building something special here. My teammates and I are ready to take another step toward the ultimate goal of bringing a Stanley Cup to this city and its incredible fans. I can’t wait to get going.”

“From our very first conversation, it was clear that Mike and Mr. Plattner were fully committed to Macklin’s future in San Jose,” said Pat Brisson, Co-Head of Hockey at CAA Sports, Celebrini’s agency. “Macklin is not only an exceptional player, but also an outstanding person, and we’re proud to support him as he continues his journey with the Sharks.”

Celebrini finished third in Calder Trophy voting during the 2024-25 season after recording 25 goals and 63 points in 70 games during his rookie season.

Signing Celebrini caps Sharks off-season

The Sharks improved by 34 points in the standings last season, falling just short their first playoff berth since 2019.

With their window seemingly opening, Grier overhauled the team’s blueline this off-season, adding defencemen Darnell Nurse, Jacob Trouba and Michael Kesslring. He also signed forward Mason Marchment on July 1 to provide veteran presence.

The Sharks also found more luck in the draft lottery, winning the second-overall pick and selecting forward Ivar Stenberg.

“I think we’re building something pretty special,” Sharks forward Michael Misa told NHL.com this week. “I think you saw it a bit last year. We were right there for the playoffs.

“I think we’re going to take another step this year.”

Marchment, Nurse and Trouba joined Kiefer Sherwood as the players locked up long-term by the Sharks, with Celebrini now inked for the longest.

Celebrini is under contract through 2032. Marchment inked a five-year, $33.75 million contract, keeping him in San Jose through 2030-31 at a cap hit of $6.75 million. Sherwood is also signed until the summer of 2031 at a cap hit of $5.75 million.

Nurse, at an average annual value of $9.25 million, and Trouba, at $8.25 million, are both signed through 2029-30.

San Jose still has $7.6 million available this off-season, per PuckPedia, though the team may be focused on keeping that space for flexibility this season and beyond.