A Windsor company that produces pita chips has won $100,000 through a Canada Post contest.

Cedar Valley has been selected as one of five winners for the 2024 Tales of Triumph contest - which aims to celebrate small business stories and accomplishments across the country.

This year's five winners, including Cedar Valley, will each receive a prize package valued at over $100,000, which includes marketing services, promotion across Canada Post digital channels, and national and regional targeted media campaigns.

Cedar Valley, which crafts pita chips inspired by their Lebanese heritage, was selected as the winner of the "Staying Power" category which recognizes businesses that have been operating and growing for over two years.

Surria Fadel, co-founder and chief operating officer of Cedar Valley Selections, says they were among thousands who applied.

"Answered a lot of questions as far as how we started the business, it was in the middle of COVID we opened up our own manufacturing facility, and just basically told how we were able to survive through all of those up's and down's with the situation that we had at the time, and trying to stay afloat, and build our business over time."

Ameen Fadel, co-founder and president of Cedar Valley, says it was surreal to be selected.

"For Cedar Valley to have been selected as the winner for the 'Staying Power' award was pretty exciting. We've tried to continuously grow year over year, and make sure that we're able to provide more pita chips to consumers and Canadian families across the country."



He says they continue to grow and expand.



"We're in about 2,000 stores across Canada now with some pretty exciting retailers such as Costco, Sobey's, Loblaws, Whole Foods, Superstore, and we're launching in a few others over the next few months here, and we're in the process of building our new facility right now, and working on expanding and growing again."

Cedar Valley could also win an additional $10,000 in cash and additional media promotion valued at $50,000 in the voting for the Canada's Choice Award, which is open until September 30.

The two began making the family-focused Lebanese chips and dressings in their home, before branching out to local grocery stores, and then branching out once more to larger markets.

Ameen began the business when he received a $3,000 grant from Belle River High School when he was just 16 years old.

Cedar Valley can now be found in over 2,000 stores across Canada and will also be launching their pita chips in the United States starting in October.