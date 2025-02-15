Five handguns have been seized by Canada Border Services Agency officers - three of them in Windsor.

Officers with CBSA seized three handguns at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel in separate seizures.

The seizures took place on February 3 and February 6.

In each case, the individuals were fined $1,000.

The other seizures took place at Peace Bridge in Fort Erie on February 6, and Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward on February 4.

In all of these incidents, the individuals were returned to the United States.