CBSA seizes prohibited firearms at all three Windsor border crossings

Weapons seized at the border crossings across southern Ontario, including in Windsor, by Canada Border Service Agency officers.

Canada Border Service Agency officers have seized nearly a dozen firearms at border crossings across Southern Ontario, including at the three in Windsor.

The CBSA reports that officers seized 10 illegally imported firearms, eight magazines, three prohibited weapons, and 67 rounds of ammunition from U.S. residents entering Canada.

Officers also seized pepper spray, nunchucks, and personal amounts of illegal narcotics.

In all, $7,000 worth of fines were also paid.

On September 20, officers at the Gordie Howe International Bridge port of entry seized a prohibited firearm and a canister of pepper spray from a U.S. resident. The traveller was arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $1,500.

On September 24, officers at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel port of entry seized a prohibited firearm, a set of nunchucks, one magazine, 29 rounds of ammunition, one canister of pepper spray, and personal amounts of illegal narcotics from two United States residents. The travellers were arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $2,000.

On September 27, 2026, officers at the Ambassador Bridge port of entry seized a prohibited firearm and a magazine from two U.S. residents. The travellers were arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $1,500.

Also on September 27, officers at the Gordie Howe International Bridge port of entry seized a prohibited firearm and five rounds of ammunition from two U.S. residents. The travellers were arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $1,000.

The same day, officers at the Gordie Howe International Bridge seized a prohibited firearm from a U.S. resident. The traveller was arrested under the Customs Act and paid a penalty of $1,000.