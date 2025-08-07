A multi-million-dollar drug bust at the Canada-U.S. border crossing near Sarnia.

The Canada Border Services Agency has announced a large seizure of cocaine at the Blue Water Bridge in Point Edward.

On July 23, a commercial truck arriving from the United States was referred for a secondary examination at the crossing.

During an inspection of the trailer, border services officers found seven bags containing bricks of suspected cocaine.

The total weight of the suspected narcotics was 197 kilograms with an estimated street value of $24.6 million.

A 29-year-old man from Caledon, Ontario, was arrested and charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

The investigation is ongoing.