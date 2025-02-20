Canada Border Services Agency officers have seized several weapons at both the Ambassador Bridge and the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

The CBSA says the seizures took place between Feb. 10-15 at the bridge and tunnel ports of entry between Windsor and Detroit.

In two separate incidents at the Ambassador Bridge, officers seized a set of prohibited brass knuckles, which carries a penalty of $500. Also seized was one handgun, one magazine, and eight rounds of ammunition, which carries a penalty of $1000.

In two separate incidents at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, officers seized one handgun, two magazines, and 12 rounds of ammunition, which carries a penalty of $1500. Then, a set of prohibited brass knuckles was also seized.

The CBSA says the weapons were seized from U.S. travellers.

The CBSA says it often enforces civil penalties equal to or greater than $1,000 against persons for firearms-related infractions. These civil penalties can be enforced instead of or in conjunction with criminal charges.