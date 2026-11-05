CBSA seizes 12 firearms at Windsor-Essex border crossings within two weeks

Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have seized a dozen firearms during a series of incidents at Windsor-Essex border crossings over the past two weeks.

The CBSA says the seizures happened between October 18 and November 1 at the Gordie Howe International Bridge, Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

In total, officers seized 12 firearms, along with 15 magazines and multiple rounds of ammunition. Other items included in the seizures were brass knuckles, prohibited knives, a push dagger, pepper spray and 1.4 kilograms of cannabis.

According to CBSA, one of the incidents also resulted in the arrest of a 35-year-old man from Columbus, Ohio. The man was arrested and charged with firearms-related offences following a seizure at the Gordie Howe Bridge on October 21.

The other travellers involved paid fines ranging from $1,000 to $7,000.

The CBSA says all of the firearms and other prohibited items were seized under the Customs Act, with no terms of release.