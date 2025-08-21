A busy start to the month for Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel.

Between August 4 and 10, there were nine incidents of guns being seized by officers from U.S. residents attempting to enter the country.

In total, seven guns, multiple over-capacity magazines, rounds of ammunition, a pair of brass knuckles, and 9.6 g of cannabis were seized.

A number of travellers were arrested and returned to the U.S.

CBSA also issued fines in each case between $500 and $2,500.