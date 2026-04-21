The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is reporting five separate seizure incidents at the Ambassador Bridge between April 9 and 14.

Over that stretch, border officers seized three prohibited firearms, over-capacity magazines, a prohibited knife, two replica firearms, a stun gun, CBD gummies and small amounts of narcotics.

Those involved included residents of the United States and the United Kingdom.

In some cases, travellers were arrested before being returned to the U.S. or the U.K.

All subjects paid penalties ranging from $500 to $3,383.