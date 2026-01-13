Two more firearms have been seized at the Ambassador Bridge.
Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) says the seizures happened on January 4 and January 5.
In total, CBSA says two firearms, two magazines and 16 rounds of ammunition were seized from U.S. citizens.
CBSA says each resident paid a $1,500 penalty and were returned to the United States.
The #CBSA is keeping prohibited weapons out of Canada. Officers at the Ambassador, Peace, and Rainbow Bridges in #SouthernOntario seized 5 firearms, 5 magazines, 33 pairs of brass knuckles and 11 prohibited knives in 4 days. #WeaponsWrap #ProtectingCanadians pic.twitter.com/50Qw6NMZTZ— Canada Border Services Agency (@CanBorder) January 13, 2026