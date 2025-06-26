The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) has released its weekly roundup of weapons and drugs seized at Southern Ontario ports of entry.

According CBSA, five firearms were seized between June 11 and June 17 at the Ambassador Bridge and Windsor-Detroit Tunnel crossings.

All involved were United States residents, with nearly all arrested under the customs act, fined between $500-$1,500, then returned to the U.S.

Multiple over-capacity magazines and rounds of ammunition were seized.

In one of the six incidents, officers located a firearm, 29 rounds of ammunition, a prohibited knife and seven grams of cannabis.