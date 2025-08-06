Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers have had a busy first half of year successfully seizing several types of weapons from entering Canada illegally.

The data released by CBSA is for the Southern Ontario Region (SOR), which includes the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel, Ambassador Bridge, and crossings in the cities of Niagara Falls, Fort Erie, and Sarnia.

In the first half of 2025, SOR border officers intercepted 344 brass knuckles, 168 firearms, 113 knives, and 41 stun guns.

Travellers are reminded to declare all firearms to a CBSA officer when arriving at the border.