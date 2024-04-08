The Canada Border Services Agency is expecting a large influx in travellers making their way into Canada to witness the total solar eclipse.

Those at CBSA are offering tips to those who will be at the border today in order to make the process quick to allow people into the region to witness this monumental event.

Those at the border are reminded to have all travel documents ready to make the process seamless and fast.

While the border is expected to be busier than usual, drivers are reminded to be patient, and to listen to officers who may be directing traffic.

Chantale Nicholls, Superintendent for CBSA, says they're not exactly sure how busy the borders will be.

"A lot of people are advising to cross early in the morning if they are anticipating to cross the border, also given the fact that this is sort of an unprecedented event, it's really hard for us to gauge on when we can expect those volumes, but we're preparing for it."

She says it's important to look at the CBSA website for information and wait times.

"I would request that you verify, if you are intending to cross, that you verify the wait times. So the Canada Border Services Agency has a website and displays our estimated wait times. So in the southern Ontario region, we have several large ports of entry so it's best to verify what location would be the most expeditious for you to cross.")

Nicholls says in order to get everyone through quickly it's important to have your documents ready.

"You might not think it's going to be a big deal when you pull up to an officer at the port of entry, and those 30 seconds that we're waiting to get the passports from the passengers in the vehicle have an impact when we're dealing with a significant amount of traffic. So having that in hand as soon as you pull up, ready to answer those questions when the officer is addressing you, can certainly help."



She adds that those crossing need to declare all items at the port.

The partial phase should start today at 1:58 p.m. and end at 4:28 p.m., while the totality should take place from 3:12 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. across the region.

The next solar eclipse in the region isn't expected to happen again until 2099.

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, causing either total or partial darkness.