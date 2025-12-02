Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) officers seized 92,270 kilograms of undeclared nicotine products at the Ambassador Bridge over four days.

On Nov. 9, officers seized 16,281 nicotine vapes, and on Nov. 13, 40,300 nicotine vapes, 148,879 tins of nicotine and 162,000 individual nicotine pouches were seized.

CBSA said two commercial truck drivers attempting to enter Canada were allegedly involved.

When asked if any arrests were made or charges laid, a CBSA spokesperson said, "We can tell you that, in these cases, the nicotine products were seized with no terms of release, and the investigations are ongoing."