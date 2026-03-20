CBS News says it's shutting down its radio news service after nearly a century of operation as part of a round of layoffs at the company.

When it began operation in September 1927, the radio service was a precursor to the entire CBS network.

It gave young executive William S. Paley his start and was the home of legendary broadcaster Edward Murrow's reports from London during World War II.

Today it is primarily known for its top-of-the-hour news roundups delivered to about 700 stations across the country.

CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss said it will stop operating in May.