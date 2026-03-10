A wrong turn at the Windsor-Detroit Tunnel led to the seizure of a handgun by officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

A CBP spokesperson says the incident happened on Jan. 16, when a driver made the wrong turn at the tunnel in Detroit heading towards Canada.

Officers seized a gun, ammo, taser, and marijuana from the pair of travellers.

The spokesperson said no fines or charges were laid and the individual may petition for the return of their firearm.

The CBP reminded that despite marijuana being legal in some areas, it is illegal under U.S. Federal law and import and/or export documents are required for guns.