U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say a Canadian citizen was recently processed for expedited removal from the U.S. at the Ambassador Bridge.

CBP said on Dec. 6, the individual was encountered at the Fort Street Cargo Facility in Detroit, which is primarily used for inspecting arriving commercial shipments.

The person allegedly lied to officers about conducting interstate deliveries on multiple occasions, and without work authorization.

CBP said they are now subject to a five-year ban from the U.S.