A seizure at the Ambassador Bridge.
According to a social media post from U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Detroit Field Office, officers seized a handgun from a traveler at the bridge on December 23.
Officers also seized ammunition and marijuana.
CBP has not released any other information.
#AmbassadorBridge @CBP officers seized a #pistol, ammunition, and marijuana from a traveler, Dec. 23. Check out seizures and other enforcement stats here ?? https://t.co/4fqzuUXZDd pic.twitter.com/fYi7bq9Dpk— DFO Marty C. Raybon (@DFODetroit) January 7, 2025