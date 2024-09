$11,000 U.S. has been seized from an inbound U.S. citizen at the Ambassador Bridge.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says on Sept. 24, the traveller intentionally misreported the currency they were traveling with.



Travelers are required by law to report all currency $10,000 or more to CBP officers.



In addition to having their currency seized, travelers risk other consequences, such as potential criminal prosecution.