The cause of a fatal house fire in Windsor is being listed as undetermined.

Around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Windsor Fire and Rescue crews were called to a fire at a home in the 3500 block of Askin Avenue near Beals Street.

Firefighters went into a defensive posture to battle the flames and eventually brought it under control.

One person was later found dead inside the home.

One firefighter also suffered a burnt hand and was taken to the hospital for treatment before being released.

A damage estimate has not been determined but is being described as significant.

Investigators from the Ontario Fire Marshal's office, Windsor Fire and Rescue Services, and Windsor Police are involved in the investigation.