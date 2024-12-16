Damage is pegged at $800,000 after two homes caught on fire in Amherstburg late Saturday night.

Amherstburg fire crews responded to a house fire on Lake Beach Road around 10 p.m. and when they arrived, the fire has already spread to a neighbouring home.

According to the fire service, 32 firefighters were on scene and quickly gain control but were busy chasing hot spots.

The cause has been listed as accidental.

Amherstburg fire is reporting no civilian injuries but say one firefighter was checked and has returned to firefighting duties.

With the holiday season here, officials are reminding the public to test smoke and CO alarms, and to water natural Christmas trees.

They're also reminding the public to always tend to lit candles and make sure you do not overload temporarily extension cords.