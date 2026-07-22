Cause listed as undetermined for Stanley St. house fire

Large house fire in the 1250 block of Stanley Street in Windsor on July 18, 2026. (Photo submitted to AM800 News)

The cause of a $500,000 house fire in Windsor has been listed as undetermined.

The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Stanley Street.

According to Windsor Fire, the cause was listed as undetermined after investigators were unable to properly excavate the room of origin due to damage.

am800-news-stanley-fire-2-july-18-2026 A home in the 1200 block of Stanley Street following an early morning fire. July 18, 2026. (Robert Lothian/CTV News Windsor)

The raised ranch-style home was heavily engulfed in flames; however, crews were able to quickly put the fire out.

There were no injuries, but one adult and five children have been displaced.

There was also radiant heat damage to neighbouring homes.

An “Order to Comply” has been posted at the property by the city.