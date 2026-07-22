Cause listed as undetermined for Stanley St. house fire

The cause of a $500,000 house fire in Windsor has been listed as undetermined.
The fire broke out early Saturday morning in the 1200 block of Stanley Street.
According to Windsor Fire, the cause was listed as undetermined after investigators were unable to properly excavate the room of origin due to damage.
The raised ranch-style home was heavily engulfed in flames; however, crews were able to quickly put the fire out.
There were no injuries, but one adult and five children have been displaced.
There was also radiant heat damage to neighbouring homes.
An “Order to Comply” has been posted at the property by the city.