The cause is listed as undetermined after a large fire in Wallaceburg.

On Tuesday afternoon, shortly before 1 p.m., the Chatham-Kent Fire Department and the Wallaceburg Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Running Creek Road.

When crews arrived on scene they located five-foot flames and black smoke coming from railroad ties.

A tanker shuttle was put into place, and portable pumps were operated to help assist with the blaze.

Chatham-Kent officials state that the Ministry of Environment has been notified.

Neighbouring homes were visited to advise about toxic smoke in the area, but the warning has since been lifted.

The cause is under investigation.