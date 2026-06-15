Cauley wins RBC Canadian Open for first-ever PGA Tour title; Yellamaraju low Canadian

CALEDON — Bud Cauley just had to sink a 10-inch putt to win the RBC Canadian Open but when he looked up and saw his wife and two children by the 18th green he had to take a step back and wipe tears out of his eyes to make sure he made the shot.

After the brief reset, Cauley rolled the putt in to end a 15-year wait for his first PGA Tour championship.

The American shot a 5-under 65 for a two-stroke victory over England’s Matt Fitzpatrick at the Canadian Open on Sunday. Cauley’s drought on the top circuit in men’s golf lasted 239 tournaments.

“That’s a moment I’ve thought a lot about. Even last year a couple times when I was in contention my family wasn’t with me and it would always crossed my mind that hopefully for my first win everyone would be here,” said Cauley at his post-win news conference. “I had to try to not think about it a lot today.

“Obviously with them being here and I was playing well, I really had to think almost on every hole about staying focused and not thinking about that celebration if I were to win.”

A car accident in June 2018 in Dublin, Ohio, derailed his promising career. He broke five ribs, his left leg and collapsed a lung in the crash.

Cauley resumed playing in October 2018 but developed medical complications in September 2020, pausing his career. He returned to competitive play in January 2024 on the Korn Ferry Tour, the second-tier feeder circuit for the PGA Tour.

“There were times when I was hurt that we really weren’t sure if I was going to be able to play again,” said Cauley. “There were moments and conversations that (wife Kristi Cauley) and I had where we didn’t know if it was going to work out.

“Once I was able to start playing again and I felt more comfortable with my body and it holding up — I’ve always believed in my ability to play golf and play the game and be competitive.”

Although Fitzpatrick came up short on the leaderboard, the result moved him into first in the FedEx Cup standings. Scottie Scheffler of the United States slipped from the top spot after skipping the Canadian Open.

“I would have taken it at the start of the week,” said Fitzpatrick, who shot a 6-under 64. “I felt like there was a lot of good stuff in there, just needed to have it come out.

“My putting was a little bit of a struggle last week and I feel like I got a bit of a better process for what I’m working on this week, and that showed today, I putted really solid.”

The Canadian Open is the fourth oldest golf tournament in the world and has a storied history with several World Golf Hall of Famers engraved on its trophy. Cauley said he was honoured to be the next to have his name engraved on it.

“It feels amazing. I haven’t had a chance to look at it, but I’ve watched, probably since the mid ’90s, almost every one of these events, so I’m well aware of all the past champions and all the names on this trophy,” he said, scanning the trophy. “To add my name alongside those is pretty incredible.”

Sudarshan Yellamaraju of Mississauga, Ont., was the low Canadian, tying for eighth. He will move from 48th to 44th in the FedEx Cup standings, making him the highest ranked Canadian on tour.

A heavy downpour throughout the day effected how the usually windswept North Course at TPC Toronto played on Sunday.

“Very, very, very wet,” said Fitzpatrick. “I think it kind of changed the golf course a little bit. It was getting a little firm yesterday, and maybe not firm, but there was a lot of big bounce.

“Today it’s obviously about controlling your spin with that rain.”

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is scheduled to host the Canadian Open for a third consecutive year in 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2026.

John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press